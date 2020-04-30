Nazim Jokhio murder case: Police present three more criminals in the court

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police presented three more criminals involved in Nazim Jokhio murder case in Malir Court, Karachi.

During the hearing, the investigating officer of the case told the court that the accused had threatened Nazim Jokhio after the video went viral, sources told.

The accused were identified as Razzaq, Meraj and Jamal. Court handed over the accused to police on physical remand till November 16.

So far, six accused, including Member Provincial Assembly Jam Owais, have been arrested in the case.

Police have not yet recovered the mobile phone and clothes of the slain Nazim Jokhio.

Moreover, the investigating officer has not yet added Section 109 and provisions for concealment of evidence, media sources