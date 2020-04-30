Khalid Javed briefed the premier about developments in the case.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Javed Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday.

According to details, the attorney general left for Prime Minister Office after Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned Imran Khan in APS attack case.

Earlier, a three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on the case.

During the proceedings, the CJP asked Attorney General whether he had forwarded the court order to the premier over which, the attorney general said that the order was not dispatched to the PM.

Meanwhile, the top judge expressed resentment over non-serious attitude of the attorney general and summoned PM Imran Khan.