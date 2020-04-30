ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has invited Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and members of allied parties on luncheon in Islamabad.



Sources told that strategy regarding Parliament’s joint session will be discussed during the meeting while the leaders will also deliberate upon the ongoing political situation in the country.



PM Imran has directed all the members to ensure their presence on the luncheon.