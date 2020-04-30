According to a news release in this regard, the joint session would be held at 11:00 am.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned joint session of the National Assembly and Senate in the Parliament House, Islamabad on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to a news release in this regard, the joint session would be held on November 11 (Thursday) at 11am.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan will host lunch in honour of lawmakers of coalition partners and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) today (Wednesday) ahead of the joint sitting of the parliament.

According to sources, PM Imran Khan has invited Members of National Assembly and Senators to take them into confidence on various issues. The premier will also address the participants. All the participants will be informed about the strategy of the joint sitting of the parliament.

