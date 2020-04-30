Proposals for improving sugar supply in the country were reviewed during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday urged the sugar mills to start production of sugar at the earliest, Dunya News reported.

This he stated during a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday. Proposals for improving sugar supply in the country were reviewed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Tarin said that the government was working hard to reduce the rates of food items and added that the government is committed to provide cheap sugar to masses.

He said that the government would solve the problems of sugar mills. Shaukat Tarin said that sugar mills should start production of sugar at the earliest to keep the demand and supply in balance.

