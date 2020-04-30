QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least seven more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,368 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,256,907 people were screened for the virus till November 9 (Tuesday) out of which seven more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least six new cases were reported in Quetta and one in Sibbi.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 118 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,892 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 358 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 2.87 percent in the province.

