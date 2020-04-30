Bilawal said his party will fully cooperate with the opposition in the joint sitting of Parliament

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the opposition is united under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif and his party will fully cooperate in the joint sitting of Parliament.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in honor of the opposition leaders. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also attended the dinner. Along with Bilawal Bhutto, PPP MPs were also present at the dinner hosted by Shahbaz Sharif.

During the dinner, the PPP chairman met members of all opposition parties and discussed the political situation in the country.

Addressing the ceremony, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif said that all PML-N lawmakers must ensure attendance in the joint sitting of the parliament.

He said that the government has made the lives of 220 million people miserable and the opposition decided to fight against inflation and against the NAB Ordinance.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, including the PML-N and the PPP, have finalised a strategy to give tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in a joint sitting of parliament on November 11.

The meeting of the opposition parties’ legal committee was held in Islamabad to review strategy regarding the joint sitting of Parliament tomorrow.

The meeting was attended by former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Yousuf Raza Gilani, PPP leader Sherry Rehman, former opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah, Shazia Marri, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and former NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.