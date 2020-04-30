BIRMINGHAM (Web Desk) – Noble prize winner Malala Yousafzai revealed that she has married with Asser Malik on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy here that Asser Malik is serving as the PCB high performance operations manager.

The Noble prize winner has announced about her marriage on social media micro-blogging website twitter.

Taking to twitter, she expressed her excitement and said, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life.”

“We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” the education activist tweeted.

The 24-year-old posted four photos from the nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai. She wore a tea pink outfit paired with simple jewellery.

Her husband wore a simple suit and matched his tie to her outfit.