ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) submitted a Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment in Article- 63-A) to the National Assembly (NA) that sought no elected member will be eligible to contest elections on the ticket of another party for seven years and the government has suffered numerical defeat in NA.

During the National Assembly session, Syed Javed Hasnain Shah presented the resolution of the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on behalf of the PML-N.

The treasury benches opposed the amendment bill and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri announced decision against the bill, which was challenged by the opposition.

The government was faced defeat by the opposition in the NA. During the session, the government suffered a numerical defeat on the bill, with 117 votes in favor, while 104 votes opposed the bill. The NA deputy speaker referred the bill to the relevant committee.

Taking to twitter, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated the joint opposition on defeating the government again in the National Assembly today.

Former NA speaker and PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq said that the government has suffered the ‘worst defeat’ today and the government should resign.

On the occasion, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Maleeka Bokhari said that the constitution gives every person the right to join any political party.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government was defeated in the NA despite preparation today. “We are completely prepared for the joint sitting of the Parliament. We will oppose the legislation on EVMs and NAB Ordinance. NAB Ordinance has brought to give NRO to flour and sugar thieves. EVM is black law and they will not find people even for the tickets.”

On the other hand, during the National Assembly session, Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Qadir Khan Mandokhail moved a motion to allow a constitution amendment bill to change the procedure for appointment of judges of the high court. The government did not oppose the bill, after which it was referred to the relevant committee.