Opposition decides to give tough time to govt in National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The opposition has decided to give tough time to the federal government in National Assembly (NA) on legislation.

The session of legal committee comprising opposition parties was held. Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Sherry Rehman, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Khursheed Shah, Shazia Marri, Khawaja Asif, Saad Rafique and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were president during the meeting.

The opposition leaders reviewed strategy regarding the joint sitting of Parliament in the session.

During the meeting, it was planned to thwart the government’s legislation. The government wants to pass 30 bills in the joint sitting. The opposition said that they are ready to ready to thwart the ‘vote thieve’ government’s NAB ordinance and EVM’s conspiracy plan.

The opposition also said that they will not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan himself and his ‘corrupt government’ to take NRO and the government s anti-people agenda will be resolutely opposed during the joint sitting of the Parliament. “The opposition’s joint strategy against the government, who increased inflation across the country, has been prepared,” they added.