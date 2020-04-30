KABUL (Dunya News) – Zabihullah Mujahid, Deputy Minister of Information of the Afghan interim government has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have common economic and trade interests.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, said in the message that Afghanistan wants friendly relations with all neighboring countries.

Mujahid went on to say that Afghanistan has historical brotherly relations with Pakistan and trade corridors between the two countries also pass through the same place.

The spokesperson of Afghan interim government said that there were some negative trends and tensions on the Pak-Afghan border and the current border tensions between the two countries were harmful at the bilateral level. Both countries need to overcome the ongoing difficulties and improve border issues.