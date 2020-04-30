People are facing problems in breathing and itching in eyes.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Provincial capital of Punjab has ranked second among the top five cities with bad air quality in the world while Indian capital New Delhi occupies the top slot.

According to details, American Air Quality Index has ranked Karachi third in the list; however, government’s response to tackle this health crisis is still inadequate.

On the other hand, government has banned burning of crops and garbage but despite the ban, crop residues are being burnt in several cities of the country.

People are facing problems in breathing and itching in eyes.