Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but international community must act now: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Tuesday has said that he has been warning of humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.



In a post on social-networking website Twitter, the premier shared a link with a caption, “I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) chief has issued alert.”

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but international community must act now. It has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting Afghan people,” he urged.