ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that flood of inflation in the country is due to incompetence of the government.

Talking to media persons, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) claims that it handed over Rs539 billion to government while Finance Ministry says that only Rs6.5 billion have been received. Looks like Chairman and Prosecutor NAB are weak in Math, he added.

Former prime minister said that entire country is being supplied with gas through terminals installed by the PML-N government but NAB prosecutor says that those terminals caused damaged to national exchequer.

While lashing out at government, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that PTI’s incompetence is behind inflation in the country. He also claimed that the country can head to next general elections anytime and now a people’s government will be formed.