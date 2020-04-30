QUETTA (Dunya News) - Coronavirus has claimed one more life in Balochistan on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 358 in the province, Dunya News reported.

At least seven more persons were tested positive for the deadly disease in the province in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of patients infected by the COVID-19 to 32,361 in the province.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,254,281 people were screened for the virus till November 8 (Monday) out of which seven more were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 119 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,884 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Monday was recorded at 1.50 percent in the province.

