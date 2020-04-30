The Punjab home department had sent a summary to the cabinet committee

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Home Department has withdrawn reference from the provincial Cabinet regarding imposing a ban on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) volunteer group Ansarul Islam.

After the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was lifted, the Punjab government took a major decision and the Home Department withdrew its reference pertaining to banning Ansarul Islam from the cabinet.

In March, the Punjab government had decided to impose a ban on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) private militia Ansarul Islam and sent a summary to the concerned cabinet committee, citing sources.

The Punjab home department had sent a summary to the cabinet committee, as well as forwarded its recommendations to the chief minister regarding the imposition of a ban on JUI-F’s volunteer group Ansar-ul-Islam.

According to the home department, the final approval of a ban on the JUI-F’s volunteer group will be taken from the Punjab cabinet.