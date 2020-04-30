ISLAMABAD (APP) - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umar on Monday appreciated the synergistic efforts of all stakeholders for bringing down the positivity ratio of COVID-19 and implementing obligatory vaccination regime for enhancing public safety and wellbeing.

The NCOC morning session was presided by NCOC Chairperson and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and National Coordinator NCOC Major General Zafar Iqbal.

The Forum was apprised on progress of Mass Vaccination Drive across the country.

Expressing satisfaction over vaccination of students of 12-18 years age group in all federating units, the forum stressed upon reaching out to school administration and parents besides all possible facilitation for optimum vaccination.

The forum also emphasized on stepping up administration of second dose to eligible individuals.