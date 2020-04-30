Country is facing a gas crisis of country from last three year: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday has demanded an inquiry into LNG scandal.

PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that the ‘incompetent’ government is planning on buying the costliest LNG and asked why National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is not launching an inquiry into this matter.

She said that supply of two cargoes was cancelled by the government earlier and now to cover their incompetency the incumbent government is about to buy the costliest LNG.

The PPP leader claimed that government is creating opportunities for mafias through this crisis. She added that the cargoes were to be delivered on November 20 and 27 but now a single cargo has been purchased at $30.65 MMBTU.

Rehman further said that country is facing a gas crisis from last three year because of government’s incompetency.