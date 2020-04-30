LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 9 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,277,160. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,547 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 449 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,949 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,596 in Sindh 5,774 in KP, 944 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 357 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 471,963 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 441,176 in Punjab 178,643 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,151 in Islamabad, 34,495 in Azad Kashmir 33,338 in Balochistan and 10,394 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 21,143,023 coronavirus tests and 41,709 in the last 24 hours. 1,225,880 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,235 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.07 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 73,979,036 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 663,285 in last 24 hours. 43,849,554 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 617,684 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 110,800,576 with 1,213,592 in the last 24 hours.