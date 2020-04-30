PM Imran Khan should face law after Daska by-poll report: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that the action should be taken over Daska by-poll inquiry report and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan should face the law after receiving the report regarding Daska by-election.

While giving statement in National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif said that after the historic rise in prices of essential commodities including flour, sugar, electricity, gas and petrol, the government is inflicting more oppression on the nation by buying the most expensive LNG in history. “Purchasing in the highest-ever price more than $30 per Million British Thermal Units (mmbtu) is another serious scandal.”

The opposition leader further said that the price of criminal behavior of the government will be recovered from the people, which can only be termed as “unjust regime of a mindless king". “There is only seen corruption and incompetence fro flour to medicine and from sugar to LNG, while, the current government has become ‘looting and fraud movement’,” he added.

Reacting to the Daska election report, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Shahbaz Sharif said that like the people’s capital, the people’s vote and the right to elect their representatives should also be robbed and snatched.

“Daska report has come and vote theft has been proved, tell Prime Minister Imran Niazi what is waiting now, now action should be taken. Imran Niazi has the slightest respect for law, democracy and political ethics. So resign after receiving the report regarding Daska election and face the law.”

The PML-N president said that three days have passed and no action has been taken on the Daska inquiry report of the Election Commission of Pakistan. “Should it be called NRO? Imran Niazi says that the people do not understand the reasons behind the rise in inflation,” he maintained.