Federal govt to form separate JIT in Nazim Jokhio murder case: Sindh governor

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the federal government will form separate joint investigation team (JIT) on murder of Nazim Jokhio because they have no trust on the provincial JIT.

On the direction of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail along with Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheik met the heirs of slain Nazim Jokhio in Malir and also expressed condolences to his family.

On the occasion, the Sindh governor said that the premier was in constant touch with the progress on the case of slain Nazim Jokhio. “I assure the heirs of Nazim Jokhio that the elements involved will be brought under the law at any cost. The Prime Minister has sent me here to get the details and inform the prime minister,” he added.

He also maintained that Nazim Jokhio s heirs will be provided all kind of support. “I will take this case into a logical end. I will also talk to the Sindh chief minister and IG Sindh in this regard.”

He said that Nazim Jokhio was brutally killed and his heirs were also receiving threats, adding that the names of the real killers have not been included in the case so far. “We have no trust on JIT of the provincial government. In this regard, I will ask the Prime Minister to set up JIT at the federal level.”

“It is unfortunate that there are many people in the Sindh Assembly who have criminal cases against them, the chief minister should trial of such members,” Imran Ismail said, asking that when does the chief minister support such victims.