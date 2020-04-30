The PML-N spokesperson said that Imran Khan should be punished for violating the election laws

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take action against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar over rigging in NA-75 Daska by-election.

Reacting to the investigation report of rigging in NA-75 Daska by-election on Saturday, she demanded the ECP to take action the prime minister and the Punjab chief minister.

The PML-N spokesperson said that Imran Khan should be punished for violating the election laws, adding that the report of the ECP is a proof that the PM rigged the Daska by-election.

Maryam Aurangzeb went on to say that the report of the Election Commission should be implemented immediately and legal action should be taken against all those responsible.

“It has become clear that at the behest of PM Imran Imran and the Punjab CM, federal ministers and other government leaders have committed the crime.