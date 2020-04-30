PPP rejects hike in petrol prices

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader on Friday has rejected the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products.



In a statement, the PPP leader Sherry Rehman said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is deceiving the people by jacking up the prices in the name of relief.

On the other hand, Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Department Saeed Ghani said that petrol prices have increased after the announcement of relief package by PM Imran.

The reactions came after government on late Thursday night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the new price of petrol will be Rs 145.82 per litre against the current rate of Rs 137.79 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been enhanced by Rs 8.14 per litre and will now cost Rs142.62 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also increased by Rs 6.27 per litre to Rs 116.53 per litre. In addition, the price of light diesel oil has been enhanced by Rs 5.72 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil will thus be Rs114.07 per litre.