PML-N leaders react to increase in petrol prices

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Friday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is not worried about the problems of the nation.



Talking to media, Hamza said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has once again increased the prices of petroleum products without thinking about the survival of the general masses.



People are dying due to inflation but Bani Gala ‘prince’ is not taking it seriously, he added.

Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said implementation on PM’s package has been started to cause more troubles for the people.

On the other hand, Miftah Ismail said that the government is not implementing actual relief package. Petrol prices have been increased after the address of PM, he stated.

The reactions came after government on late Thursday night jacked up the price of petrol by Rs 8.03 per litre with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the new price of petrol will be Rs 145.82 per litre against the current rate of Rs 137.79 per litre.

The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been enhanced by Rs 8.14 per litre and will now cost Rs142.62 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also increased by Rs 6.27 per litre to Rs 116.53 per litre. In addition, the price of light diesel oil has been enhanced by Rs 5.72 per litre. The new price of light diesel oil will thus be Rs114.07 per litre.