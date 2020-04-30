Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least two persons were killed and one other was wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Lahore on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in Burki area of Lahore where a rashly driven tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle, killing two persons on the spot and injuring another.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources said that the identity of the dead and injured is not yet known.

