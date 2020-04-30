Pakistan reports 515 coronavirus cases, 11 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,275, 673. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,507 on Friday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 515 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

471,205 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,788 in Punjab, 178,427 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,063 in Islamabad, 34,491 in Azad Kashmir, 33,307 in Balochistan and 10,392 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 21,011,048 coronavirus tests and 44,148 in the last 24 hours. 1,224,425 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,229 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.16 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 71,907,993 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 579,686 in last 24 hours. 41,902,093 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 579,686 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 106,984,156 with 1,102,224 in the last 24 hours.