KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that one more patientsof coronavirus has lost his life in the province whereas 221 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 13,896 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 221 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 46 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 262 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 450,748.

He said that at least 7,580 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 198 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 13 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

