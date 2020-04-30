QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 27 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,323 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,244,118 people were screened for the virus till November 4 (Thursday) out of which 27 more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. At least 19 new cases were reported in Quetta, four in Panjgur, three in Kalat and one in Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 120 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,847 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 356 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 4.85 percent in the province.

