Blind person in Swat surprises nation by acquiring PhD degree

SWAT (Dunya News) – Blind person Habib Nawaz on Thursday surprised nation by acquiring a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Swat.



According to the reports, Habib set a high example in the field of passion for academics.



Moreover, after obtaining the PhD from University of Peshawar (UOP) the resident of Khwazakhela has become a living inspiration for the educationists countrywide.

In addition to this, Habib is currently rendering his teaching services for the blind people in Government Institute of Mingora (GIM).

It is pertinent to mention here that the blind person has proved if the passion for academia is embedded in a heart nothing can stop one from acing it.

