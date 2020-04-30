The PML-N should allow to contest by-poll and not object to his candidacy on technical grounds.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Thursday appealed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) not to object to his candidacy for the upcoming NA-133 by-elections.

In a statement on Thursday, senior PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that he can request the PML-N to not stop him from contesting by-elections on technical grounds. “I can request Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N candidate Pervez Malik had passed away a few weeks ago, after which a by-election was to be held for the vacant seat.

On Wednesday, November 3, PTI leader Jamshed Iqbal Cheema appealed to the appellate tribunal against the decision of the Returning Officer to reject the nomination papers. Incorrectly, the nominee’s vote was cast in NA-130. The petitioner has requested the court to quash the decision of the Returning Officer.

According to the list released by the Election Commission, a total of 21 candidates filed nomination papers for NA-133. The nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted while the nomination papers of 7 candidates contesting the by-elections were rejected.

PML-N’s Chaudhry Naseer Bhatta and Shaista Pervez Malik’s nomination papers were accepted. PPP’s Aslam Gul’s nomination papers were accepted.

In addition, the papers of Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarat Jamshed of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were rejected. Nomination papers of Akmal Khan, Rizwan-ul-Haq, Mohammad Azeem and Mohammad Anbar were also rejected.

NA-133 by-election will be held on December 5. Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till November 11, the ECP said. Candidates will be issued election symbols on November 12.