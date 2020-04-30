He regretted that moral and ethical values were gradually eroding, thus giving space for corruption

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he had no personal enmity with the two families but he do not shake hand with the Leader of Opposition as it would mean that he had acknowledged his corruption.

Addressing a function in Islamabad on Thursday, he said, "People tell me that you don t shake the hand of the opposition leader. [But] he is facing corruption allegations. If I shake his hand, I make it [the crime] acceptable in society."

Quoting England, Imran Khan said that a minister who was facing corruption allegations was not allowed to enter parliament until he was cleared of the charges.

He regretted that the moral and ethical values were gradually eroding, thus giving space for corruption.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of sex crimes in the country, he said, access to immoral content on social media regardless of age restriction was a big factor.

“In today’s Pakistan, the need for an effective input and involvement of our intellectuals has increased manifold,” he said.

He mentioned that the Indian society faced the destruction of the family system as their films promoted objectionable content, and resultantly, New Delhi was titled the ‘rape capital’.

“A nation which fails to distinguish between the right and the wrong loses its character. Ethics and morals are the basic pillars of a strong society,” he said.

Imran Khan urged the scholars to highlight the concept of Muslim societies of the history, where Islam was spread through intellectual power rather than wars.

The prime minister said the main objective of establishing the Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by him was to develop a deeper understanding of the Sunnah besides preservation of the Islamic identity, values, and culture in the face of diverse social and digital media influences.

Stressing the need for an “intellectual revolution” in the country, he said, the government would fully honour the scholars and promote them.

He said establishing the ‘Hall of Fame’ at PAL was an acknowledgement of the contribution of writers and intellectuals.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the government’s initiatives for the promotion of arts and literature in the country were in line with strengthening Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a Naya Pakistan.

The event was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senators Shibli Faraz, and a large number of writers, poets and intellectuals.