The ECP has directed the Returning Officers to write the name of the party on the nomination papers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to hold Local Government Elections in Khyber Pakhtukhwa on party basis on Wednesday.

Polling for the local body elections in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held on December 19, for which the Election Commission has decided to hold the elections on party basis.

According to the Commission, candidates can submit their party tickets at the time of allotment of election symbols or to the Returning Officer.

“Political parties can only issue tickets to candidates nominated for each category of council seat,” the commission said and added the heads of political parties should appoint an official at the district level for the issuance of party tickets.