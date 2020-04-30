The Punjab Home department has sent the summary to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approval.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The government has kicked off process to remove the banned organization’s tag from the proscribed religious party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as the Punjab Home Department has forwarded a summary to lift the ban on the outfit.

After the approval of the summary, the request to lift the ban on the TLP would be sent to the federal government.

The Punjab Home department has sent the summary to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for approval.

The final approval in the regarding will be given by the federal cabinet. to lift the ban on the religious party.

According to the Punjab Home Department, the summary stated that the word "banned" should be removed with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The summary has been approved by the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Order. After the summary approval from the Chief Minister and the Cabinet, a recommendation will be made to the Federation.

Earlier today, Punjab Cabinet subcommittee had approved the release of 100 more workers of banned outfit TLP.

According to sources, the committee meeting, chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, has also okayed removal of 90 activists of the party from fourth schedule.

It merits mention that the government, while implementing decisions of the steering committee formed after agreement between government and outlawed TLP, has released over 1100 workers of the banned outfit from various cities of Punjab.