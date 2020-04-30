ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Thursday has said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had announced petrol and gas crisis instead of relief package in his address to the nation.



In a statement, the PPP leader told that last week, the prices of 25 basic items increased. The ratio of inflation has reached 14.31 due to continuous hike in the prices, she added.



Sherry Rehman said that the people are facing problems due to lack of gas.

The reaction came after PM Imran Khan said that the price of petrol in Pakistan is low, the prices of petrol will have to be increased further otherwise the deficit will increase.

Addressing to nation on Ehsaas Ration Program, the prime minister said that he is really grateful for the support of friendly country as it helped to manage the stability of Pakistani rupee.

The premier said the package would be "the biggest welfare programme in Pakistan s history", which he said would take the country towards becoming a welfare state.