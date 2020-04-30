LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that he is not aware of any deal but Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his term.

Talking to media persons, Sheikh Rashid said that he does not care about ministries as he is serving as a minister for 15th time and reiterated that he stands with Imran Khan no matter what.

Talking about agreement with banned outfit, the minister said that he stands by the agreement he signed with the outlawed TLP and also discussed taking the issue to Parliament with Saad Rizvi.

Sheikh Rashid said that government has decided to launch Rescue 1122 service in Islamabad and a MoU will be signed.