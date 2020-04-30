Mainly dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during day time, while cold during night in next twelve hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm, snowfall over hills is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and very cold weather is likely to prevail in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta and Gilgit five, Murree and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.