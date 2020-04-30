LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Cabinet subcommittee on Thursday approved release of 100 more workers of banned outfit TLP.

According to sources, the committee meeting, chaired by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, has also okayed removal of 90 activists of the party from fourth schedule.

It merits mention that the government, while implementing decisions of the steering committee formed after agreement between government and outlawed TLP, has released over 1100 workers of the banned outfit from various cities of Punjab.