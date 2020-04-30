LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dengue fever has continued to grip the country as two more people have died of the disease in Punjab today (Thursday).

According to details, 462 more dengue cases have been reported in 24 hours. The secretary health told that 331 patients have been diagnosed with the fever in Lahore while 54 cases surfaced in Rawalpindi, 17 in Gujranwala and nine in Kasur.



On the other hand, 227 more have been fallen victim to dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), taking toll to 7480.

Peshawar is the worst hit city in KP with 3358 patients.

Meanwhile, the health experts have advised the people to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessarily going out of their houses to control the outbreak of dengue.