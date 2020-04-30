ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Thursday said that Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half of its eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Asad Umar, who also head National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said in a tweet that so far 52 percent of Punjab’s eligible population has received first dose, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa follows with 48%, Sindh 40% and Balochistan 17%.

Federal territories are leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% and Gilgit Baltistan 54%; however, the national average has reached 48 percent, he added,

On the other hand, so far, 71,907,993 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 579,686 in last 24 hours. 41,902,093 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 579,686 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 106,984,156 with 1,102,224 in the last 24 hours.