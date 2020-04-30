LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 19 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,275,158. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,496 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 580 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,936 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,579 in Sindh 5,757 in KP, 941 in Islamabad, 741 in Azad Kashmir, 356 in Balochistan, and 186 in GB.

Furthermore 470,978 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 440,678 in Punjab 178,319 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 107,022 in Islamabad, 34,489 in Azad Kashmir 33,280 in Balochistan and 10,392 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 20,966,900 coronavirus tests and 43,901 in the last 24 hours. 1,224,085 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,247 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 1.32 percent.

Vaccine Statistics



So far, 71,907,993 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 579,686 in last 24 hours. 41,902,093 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 579,686 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 106,984,156 with 1,102,224 in the last 24 hours.