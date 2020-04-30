QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least six more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 32,296 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,242,314 people were screened for the virus till November 3 (Wednesday) out of which six more were reported positive in the last 24 hours. Five new cases were reported in Quetta and one in Turbat.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 106 active coronavirus cases in the province while 31,834 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 356 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Wednesday was recorded at 1.80 percent in the province.

