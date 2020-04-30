PM Imran Khan's package is nothing but a joke: Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Responding to the address of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and announcement of relief package, Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the prime minister package is nothing but a joke.

Taking to twitter, the PPP chairman said, “PM claims few families will benefit from 30 per cent discount for only 6 months on Ghee, Flour and lentils.

“In three years, ghee increased 108 per cent, flour 50 per cent and gas 300 per cent. 30 per cent is too little, too late for 200 million people facing historic inflation, poverty and unemployment,” Bilawal Bhutto tweeted.