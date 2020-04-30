PM stresses need of following glorious traditions of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed for acting upon the glorious traditions of Hazrat Mohammad Rasool Allah Khatam an-Nabiyyin Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam to bring about positive changes in the society.



Chairing a meeting of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority in Islamabad, he also called for taking urgent steps to guard the youth against the onslaught of immoral alien culture through modern means of communication, especially the social media.

The Prime Minister said the purpose of establishing Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority is to inculcate moral and ethical values in the young generation which is being exposed to all sorts of unethical content online in this age of internet penetration.



Imran Khan directed the authorities concerned to conduct credible research on how to effectively ensure character building of tech savvy youth.



He emphasized on introducing changes in the curriculum for educating students at schools, college and university levels in the light of glorious teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba (SAW).