Only package Imran Khan has offered is of inflation and unemployment: Marriyum

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the biggest relief package Imran Khan can announce is his resignation.

Addressing a press conference, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the only package Imran Khan has offered in the last three years is of inflation, unemployment and destruction of economy.

She said that no relief package can be offered after government hikes price of petrol, electricity, gas and medicines. Government has shut down factories and launched Langar schemes instead.

PML-N spokesperson added that PM Imran Khan should not add to his sins and lies by another address to the nation.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to any extent to provide relief to public.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that solving issues of public is top priority of PM Imran Khan. He also announced that the premier will announce the biggest relief package of the country’s history.

The Information Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.