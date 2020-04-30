ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will go to any extent to provide relief to public.

Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, said that solving issues of public is top priority of PM Imran Khan. He also announced that the premier will announce the biggest relief package of the country’s history.

The Information Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.