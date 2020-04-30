Dry weather expected in most areas of country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly dry weather is expected in day time and cold during night in most areas of the country during the next 12 hours.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and very cold is likely to prevail in Leh.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning

Islamabad ten degree centigrade, Lahore sixteen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar thirteen, Quetta five, Gilgit one, Murree and Muzaffarabad eight degree centigrade.