Politicians, others congratulate Pakistan for qualifying T20 World Cup semi-finals

LAHORE (Web Desk) – President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and others congratulated Pakistan for qualifying T20 World Cup semi-finals fifth time after winning the match against Namibia on Tuesday.

Pakistan continued their winning streak in the T20 World Cup after defeating Namibia, becoming the first team to reach the semi-finals. The Green Shirts beat Namibia by 45 runs in Abu Dhabi, with brilliant half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam.

President Arif Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan cricket team over its victory against Namibia in the T20 cricket world cup.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “another good performance by Team Pakistan. Great batting Rizwan, Babar Azam and Hafeez. My dear Green Shirts you have the talent & skills, but it is finally in the mind that winning becomes a habit. You continue to make us proud.”

PM Imran Khan



Congratulating on the success of the Green Shirts, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the national team played a brilliant game and won for the fourth time in a row.

Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry thanked Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam for playing excellent cricket.

Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib congratulated the Pakistan cricket team on its victory, saying that congratulations to the entire nation on the victory of the Pakistan cricket team.

Fehmida Mirza

Congratulating the national team on reaching the semi-finals, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza said that good wishes for the team, insha-Allah Pakistan will win the T20 World Cup 2021.

