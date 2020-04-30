This is clearly political victimization in the guise of accountability: Shehbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Imran Khan has given NRO to himself and his government through third amendment in NAB ordinance.

Opposition Leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet said that if anyone had a doubt about how NAB-Niazi nexus worked to target opposition, this amendment in NAB laws shows their devilish mentality.

Shehbaz Sharif added that this is clearly political victimization in the guise of accountability.

A day earlier, the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on took back the authority of removing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman from Supreme Judicial Council and gave it to president in new amendment ordinance.

In the new draft, the cases pertaining to cheating and fraud have been again handed over to the anti-graft watchdog. There will be no relief for Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

The ordinance mentioned that till the installation of electronic devices, the manner of recording of evidence already in place shall be continued by using old system.