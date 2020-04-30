Sherry Rehman said that the opposition parties are not demanding relief but justice.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman on Wednesday has said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Amendment Ordinance 2021 is new proof of government’s dishonesty.



In a statement, the PPP leader said that the opposition parties are not demanding relief but justice. This amendment bill will target opposition only, she added.

Sherry Rehman further asked why the anti-graft watchdog is silent over the corruption and fraud of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The federation is on one page with NAB instead of security departments, she went on to say.