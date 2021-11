The Information Minister said journalism is about telling the truth responsibly.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has thanked the mainstream media for demonstrating responsibility and caution in the recent crisis.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said if the media does not show responsibility in such crises, the problems of governments can aggravate.

The Information Minister said journalism is about telling the truth responsibly.